Parks & Rec News

21st Annual Back to the Beach Night Tuesday, June 19, 6-8 p.m. ​Join us at Shelburne Beach for a fun picnic to kick off the start of beach season. Bounce house be sure to bring your swimsuit. Please bring a dish to share. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks will be provided. In order to cut down on waste, we encourage you to bring your own plates and silverware. This event is free and open to all Shelburne Residents. There will be no charge to enter the beach for this special event. A special thanks to our sponsors: Associates in Orthodontics, Drs. Librizzi, Blasius, & Librizzi.

Shelburne Beach passes available at Shelburne Beach starting June 18 2018 Season Pass cost is $25 for 1st car, $5 per additional car in a household. Seniors ages 60+ are $5 per car for a season pass. Beach passes can also be purchased at the Recreation Office. See our website for more information. Must be a Shelburne resident to purchase a pass.

Great Escape tickets Starting to think about an end-of-school-year outing with your family? How about a FUN day at the Great Escape! Stop by the Recreation Department to purchase deeply discounted tickets and save $20 off the gate price. Call with questions at 985-9551.

Junior Lacrosse Camp ​Grab your stick and get ready for a fun week of lacrosse. Participants will practice their basic stick skills and learn about game strategy. Fun games will be utilized to reinforce skills that have been taught. Beginners are welcome. Mouth guards are recommended. Water bottles and mini-sticks are required. We have a limited amount of loaner sticks available if needed. Please inquire at Recreation office. No pads, helmets, or eye cages are needed.

Dates: June 18 through June 22

Times: 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $120

Grades: For kids entering 1st-3rd grade in Fall 2018

Location: Field House outdoor fields, Athletic Drive

Co-Directors: Andrew Everett and Jen Machanic

Youth Tennis Lessons: ​Give your child an early start to a sport for a lifetime. Campers will receive instruction and play drills, matches and fun all-camp games. Bring racquets, sneakers, water and a snack. We will make our best effort to reschedule rain days. Taught by Amy DeGroot, PTR Certified Pro. & CVU Girls’ Coach

Location: Davis Park, Shelburne

Ages: 10 through 14 years

Dates: June 25 through June 29​

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Cost: $140

Rocket Camp: ​Build, test, and launch solid propellant rockets that safely return by parachute. Learn the aerodynamics of rocket flight and create a six-foot tall experimental rocket with your team. Campers will leave class with at least three rockets that they have launched and can launch again. Please bring a snack each day.

​Dates: June 25 through June 29

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $240 (Includes model rockets and all building supplies including launch engines.)

Grades: Entering 3rd through 6th grade, Fall 2018

Location: Town Center Activity Room

Instructor: Bob Gurwicz

Looking for More fun This Summer? Whether it’s your child’s first experience or they’re returning to one of their favorites, they will love being part of our Summer Camps and Programs and we’ll love having them. See our website for the full listing. Happy summer!