Pierson Library News

Call the library at 985-5124 to register for programs or for more information.

Tonight! Minecraft Club Kids in grades 5 and up are invited to convene at the library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31 for Minecraft with friends. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call if you need to use a library computer.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. on June 11 and 18 for stories that even our very youngest patrons can enjoy.

Knitting 4 Peace Bring your knitting or crocheting on Saturday, June 16 at 10 a.m. to create homemade items to be sent around the world to those in need. Volunteers are available to help you improve your knitting or crocheting skills.

What our Book Clubs are Reading for June The Tuesday Night Book Club meets June 19 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Maisie Dobbs” by Jacqueline Winspear. The Wednesday Morning Book Club meets June 20 at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Baker’s Secret” by Stephen Kiernan. Books on Tap, the Book Club for Men, meets at 7:30 p.m. at La Villa on Thursday, June 21 to discuss “Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan. Copies of the books are available at the front desk.

One-on-One Genealogy Help Volunteer John Kelley meets Wednesday afternoons June 20 and 27 with individuals interested in tracing their family roots using readily accessible and free resources. Call to make an appointment.

Library Move The library will be moving to the Field House July 16-20. We may need volunteers to help us prepare for the move and may have to be closed during this period. Stay tuned!

Box Tops for Education Thank you to everyone who has clipped and contributed Box Tops for Education this school year. Please continue throughout the summer on boxes of everyday items. Drop at Pierson library, the main office at Shelburne Community School, or Shelburne Market. The program raises about $1,600 a year for the Shelburne Community School PTO’s Nearby Nature program for kids in grades K-3.