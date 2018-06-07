Shelburne political newcomer challenges Sen. Bernie Sanders

Folasade Adelola, a Shelburne resident, is challenging Sen. Bernie Sanders for his congressional seat this fall. Sanders is registered as an Independent and a Democrat for the Vermont primary election.

Adelola, 55, describes herself and her stances on policy as a “Clinton Democrat.”

“I will push (Sanders) on issues,” Adelola said. She does not agree with Sanders running as a Democrat. “Like we don’t have anyone else?”

A political newcomer, Adelola said she is interested in getting younger people engaged with politics, especially given the activism in the past several months by youth in the state and across the country.

Born in Nigeria, Adelola moved to the United States after she finished high school in the early 1980s. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in the mid-1990s. She lived in New York, Atlanta, Illinois and most recently she moved to Shelburne within the past two years.

Her top political priorities stem from life experience: immigration reform, women’s health issues and gun control reform.