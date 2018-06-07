Shelburne political newcomer challenges Sen. Bernie Sanders

Folasade Adelola, a Shelburne resident, is challenging Sen. Bernie Sanders for his congressional seat this fall. Sanders is registered as an Independent and a Democrat for the Vermont primary election.
Adelola, 55, describes herself and her stances on policy as a “Clinton Democrat.”
“I will push (Sanders) on issues,” Adelola said. She does not agree with Sanders running as a Democrat. “Like we don’t have anyone else?”
A political newcomer, Adelola said she is interested in getting younger people engaged with politics, especially given the activism in the past several months by youth in the state and across the country.
Born in Nigeria, Adelola moved to the United States after she finished high school in the early 1980s. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in the mid-1990s. She lived in New York, Atlanta, Illinois and most recently she moved to Shelburne within the past two years.
Her top political priorities stem from life experience: immigration reform, women’s health issues and gun control reform.
Go Adelola!
Go Adelola! we need a real Democrat to take that seat! please post a link on Facebook to where you can accept donations, or otherwise volunteer for you!
Thank you
A real Democrat running in a D primary….great news! About time
What has he done/is he doing to address Vermont’s opioid crisis? He has always seemed suspiciously silent about it. And if he thinks universal health care is so easy to create – why hasn’t he made it happen for Vermont? If he has any clout as an experienced senator, why isn’t he doing more for Vermont?
Go Adelola us Democrats need a real Democrat to take Sanders seat he hasn’t done anything for 40 years
I hope you beat Sanders, Ms. Adelola!
Dear Ms. Adelola, Thank you for choosing to become an American citizen, and for participating in our democracy. Where do I donate for your campaign? Always happy to support a real Democrat!
Uh huh. Well please explain the copious amount of likes for Trump in your twitter account. Also wishing Pence a happy birthday with maga, hashtag! Were you hacked or are you trying to split the dem
Vote and get a republican in that seat.
Thank you Ms. Adelola. With Sanders’ vote against immigration reform saying ‘they’ will take ‘our’ jobs, with his statement that women’s health rights are a distraction, his gun votes, Sierra Blanca, stem cells, support for the racist border militia, I wish you success!
Sanders is and always has been, an egomaniac…..loves to hear himself make PROMISES THAT HE KNOWS HE CANNOT KEEP…..I know liberals want change….because I am a liberal….I am a SOCIALIST, but I don’t trust Bernie.
So glad to see an intelligent, smart woman take up the challenge.