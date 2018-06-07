Thieves steal, ditch vehicles in Shelburne and Middlebury

Shelburne Police are working with Middlebury Police to find out who went on a car-stealing spree in late May and now they’re asking for help from the public for more clues.

According to Shelburne Police, three vehicles from Shelburne and Middlebury were found in various places other than where their owners left them over a period of several days.

First, on May 25 sometime after 4 p.m., a red one-ton Chevrolet dump truck with no company markings was stolen from the Shelburne Commons neighborhood. Middlebury Police located the truck with the keys in the ignition on Munger Street in Middlebury on May 26, police said.

While Middlebury police were at the dump truck location, a man from a nearby farm property came up to report that his red Dodge pickup truck had been stolen.

Police connected the dots between the stolen vehicles because of the unusual circumstances, said Corp. Jon Marcoux for Shelburne Police. Marcoux said police suspect that the thief, after stealing one vehicle, may have ditched it and stolen a different vehicle.

Back in Shelburne the following day, May 27, police received a report of a silver Hyundai sedan being stolen from a home on Aspen Drive in Shelburne sometime on the night of the 26th. Police said they found the car, which has a Pennsylvania license plate, at Kwiniaska Golf Course soon after it was reported stolen.

The next clue came when the red Dodge pickup – missing from the Middlebury farm – was located deep in the woods south of Brentwood Drive on May 31. The wooded area is near Kwiniaska Golf Course and not far from Aspen Drive.

“We believe they are related,” Marcoux said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Shelburne Police Department at 985-8051 or Champlain Valley Crime Stoppers at 864-6666.