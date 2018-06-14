A father’s role grows with his children

As I sit quietly this morning, my thoughts go back to when our two sons were born and how frightened I was about caring for someone that small and who couldn’t talk.

(Thank God for my wife.)

As the boys grew, I started to understand what “fatherhood” was. I coached Little League baseball, was a den leader for Cub Scouts and attended soccer games in all types of weather all over the state. I enjoyed having them work with me taking care of property on the farm.

I am truly blessed to get to spend time with them and share in all that life has to offer them.

I wish a happy Father’s Day to all fathers, and I am thankful for the time that I had with my father who lived with us for many years on Shelburne Farms.

FATHERHOOD

by Rick Bessette

Some will spend time on the golf course.

Some will watch sports on TV.

Some will grab that old fishing rod

And head for the deep blue sea.

For myself, I like a good book

In the shade beneath a tree.

I’ll wait there for the sun to set

As it bids goodnight to me.

I am proud to be a father,

Thankful for our time well spent,

Watching my boys grow into men,

Wondering where all those years went.

Rick Bessette is Shelburne’s poet laureate.