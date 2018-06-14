Methodist Church calls for items for July 4 auction, sale

The Shelburne United Methodist Church is gearing up for its 56th annual Live Auction, White Elephant Sale and Book Sale. Gently used items are combined with new items donated by area merchants.

The event will not accept any durable medical equipment such as walkers, wheelchairs, etc. Nor air conditioners or dehumidifiers.

The White Elephant sale will accept donations of small kitchen appliances, cookware, dishes and glassware, household items, collectibles, children’s toys (no stuffed animals, please). Books in paperback and hardcover books in good shape. Donations of DVDs and music CDs are accepted. No clothing, magazines or VHS tapes.

Collections will begin June 23 with Saturday hours June 23 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sundays, June 24 and July 1, collection hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On weekdays from Monday to Friday, June 25-29, people may drop off items between 10 a.m. and noon, and 4-7 p.m.

On the 4th, the annual event will also include a bake sale and a chicken barbeque.

The church is located at 30 Church St. in Shelburne.