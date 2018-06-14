Parks & Rec News

21st Annual Back to the Beach Night Tuesday, June 19 from 6-8 p.m. ​Join us at Shelburne Beach for a fun picnic to kick off the start of beach season. A bounce house will provide entertainment for the kids, and be sure to bring your swimsuit. Bring a dish to share for the picnic. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks will be provided. In order to cut down on waste, we encourage folks to bring their own plates and silverware. Free and open to all Shelburne Residents. There will be no charge to enter the beach. Thanks to our sponsors: Associates in Orthodontics, Drs. Librizzi, Blasius, & Librizzi.

Shelburne Beach passes available at Shelburne Beach starting June 18 2018 season passes are $25 for first car, $5 per additional car in a household. Seniors ages 60+ are $5 per car for a season pass. Beach passes can also be purchased at the Recreation Office. See our website for more information. Passes are for Shelburne residents only.

Spots still available in these popular camps: Junior Lacrosse Camp: ​June 18-22. For kids entering grades 1-3. Youth Tennis Lessons: June 25-29 for kids age 10-14. ​Rocket Camp: ​June 25-29 for kids entering grades 3-6.

Great Escape Tickets Stop by the Recreation Department to purchase deeply discounted tickets and save $20 off the gate price. Call for details: 985-9551.

See Summer Camps and Special Events on our website at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation.