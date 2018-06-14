Pierson Library News

For more information or to register for programs, please call 985-5124.

Tonight! Minecraft Club Kids in grades 5 and up are invited to convene at the library at 6:30 p.m. for Minecraft with friends. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call if you need to use a library computer as devices are limited.

Knitting 4 Peace Bring in your knitting needles or crochet hook on Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m. to join others in creating items to be sent around the world. Please bring your own yarn and needles or hooks. We have patterns available, some yarn, and people to assist you.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice every Monday at 10:30 a.m. for stories that even our very youngest patrons can enjoy.

Tuesday Night Book Club The group will meet on Tuesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Maisie Dobbs” by Jacqueline Winspear. Join us for the discussion.

Wednesday Morning Book Club The group will meet on Wednesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Baker’s Secret” by Stephen Kiernan. Join us for the conversation.

One-on-One Genealogy Help Volunteer John Kelley is available on Wednesday afternoons if you would like to make an appointment with him to learn how to trace your family roots using readily accessible and free resources.

Books on Tap The book group for men will be meeting at La Villa on Thursday, June 21 to discuss “Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan. Join volunteer Andrew Everett for brews, chews, and a discussion of the book.

Summer Reading Logs Keep track of the number of pages you read this summer and submit your reading log before school starts. Prizes will be awarded to the patron who reads the most pages in their age group. Pick up your Summer Reading Log on or after June 21 at the library.