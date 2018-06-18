The Citizen

Established in 2006 as Charlotte Citizen, our name was changed in May 2011 to reflect our expanded coverage of neighboring Hinesburg. Our weekly newspaper is mailed free to every home and business in Charlotte, Vermont’s second most affluent community, and Hinesburg. We offer additional rack distribution at select high traffic locations in Charlotte, Hinesburg and Shelburne for a combined circulation of 4,500 copies weekly.

The Citizen delivers the latest news directly from municipal meetings; Police, Fire and Rescue, Parks and Recreation, Charlotte and Carpenter-Carse libraries, and local schools.

The Citizen stays connected 24/7 through thecitizenvt.com and Facebook, and. To advertise email: advertising@shelburnenews.com or call (802) 985-3091.

To advertise email: advertising@thecitizenvt.com or call (802) 985-3091

Shelburne News

First published in 1967, Shelburne News has been a community staple for over four decades. Mailed free-of-charge to every Shelburne residence and business, and rack distributed at select high traffic locations in Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg, Shelburne News offers a weekly circulation of 5,000 copies.

We cover Vermont’s third most affluent community more thoroughly – both in terms of reporting and circulation – than any other medium. Shelburne News delivers the latest news directly from municipal meetings; Police, Fire and Rescue, and Parks and Recreation, Pierson Library and local schools.

Among other features, each issue spotlights one of our many “Notable Neighbors” in the column of the same name. We also feature academic and athletic achievements of local students.

We are connected 24 hours a day via Facebook and shelburnenews.com. To advertise email: advertising@shelburnenews.com or call (802) 985-3091

Burlington Area Newspaper Group

Get more BANG for your advertising buck with Burlington Area Newspaper Group (BANG). One call can place your ad in the newspapers of up to eight affluent communities. In addition to Shelburne News (5,000 copies weekly) and The Citizen (4,500 copies weekly), BANG members include: South Burlington Other Paper (9,950 copies weekly), Williston Observer (7,000 copies weekly), Stowe Reporter (4,500 copies weekly), Waterbury Record (4,500 copies weekly), Valley Reporter (3,200 copies weekly) and News and Citizen (13,5000 copies weekly) for a total circulation of 52,650 copies. That’s over 130,000 potential customers in 8 thriving communities.

Not only does BANG save you time, but when you run in at least 3 BANG newspapers the same week you receive a discounted rate. The more often you run, the more you save. Call (802) 985-3091 to start saving time and money with BANG.