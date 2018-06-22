Author to discuss book chronicling the Trump administration

As part of its ongoing speaker series, the Shelburne Democrats will host author Amy Siskind at Shelburne Vineyard next week, June 27, to discuss her new book based on her weekly online list tracking the Trump administration.

Siskind is president and co-founder of The New Agenda, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls. After the November 2016 presidential election, the Westchester, N.Y., activist began compiling a weekly list for friends and now has half a million viewers online.

Her book, “The List: A Week-by-Week Reckoning of Trump’s First Year,” is a comprehensive account of actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration in the first year. Her guiding principle: “Experts in authoritarianism advise to keep a list of things subtly changing around you, so you’ll remember.”

The book will be available from co-sponsor The Flying Pig Bookstore at the free event, which begins at 7 p.m. It will be outdoors, weather permitting. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

More information online at facebook.com/events/350739722117048.