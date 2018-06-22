Parks & Rec News

Shelburne Beach is now open for the season. Please remember to leave your pets at home and to follow the beach rules. Buy season or day passes at the beach or the Recreation office.

Great Escape Tickets Thinking of a family outing to the Great Escape? Stop by the Recreation Department to purchase discounted tickets and save $20 off the gate price.

Youth Swimming Lessons Boost your child’s comfort and skills in the water and give them the ability to enjoy this lifelong sport and pastime. A certified instructor will lead each half-hour lesson for eight mornings. For ages 3-7 Fee: $50. Pre-registration required. Lessons are Monday through Thursday, July 9-19; Fridays are makeup days. Lesson times vary by age. Age 3-4 group meets at 10 and 11 a.m. Age 5-7 group meets 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Redhawk Soccer Camp This popular camp will be run by Champlain Valley Union varsity coach Stan Williams, along with other CVU soccer coaches and number of current CVU players. Camp will focus on technical skills and fostering a love of the game. Campers will be divided by age. All participants will receive a ball and a t-shirt. July 9-13, 9 a.m. to noon for kids in grades K-9. Fee: $150.

Field Hockey Camp A perfect summer introduction to field hockey for beginners or a chance for those who play to practice skills. For kids ages 7-14. Registration deadline is June 26. Camp meets July 9-13 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fee: $105.

Youth Tennis Lessons Give your child an early start to a sport for a lifetime. Instruction and drills with Amy DeGroot, PTR Certified Pro. And CVU girls coach. Camp meets July 16-20, 8:30-9:30 a.m. For kids ages 7-9. Fee: $75.

Movie-Making Camp Give moviemaking a try. During this week, campers will create videos with iPads taught by video-makers from RETN Channel 16. Learn basic video production, including storyboarding, composition, camera technique, and editing with iMovie. Working in small groups, campers will create short movies to be shared. RETN will provide iPads. For kids in grades 6-8. Camp meets July 23-27 from 9 a.m. to noon. Fee: $210.

GPS Vermont Soccer Camp July 23-27 Global Premier Soccer Vermont offers a great introduction to soccer for U6 Juniors (ages 3-6). Youngsters learn the fundamentals of soccer through games and exercises, providing players basic soccer skills in a fun and exciting environment. Camp meets 9-10:30 a.m. for $90.

The half-day program is designed around individual development and ball mastery. The session for ages 7-14 will be 9 a.m. to noon for $120.

Campers are grouped by age and ability. All campers will also receive a GPS VT T-Shirt.

Registration deadline is July 2. Camp dates: July 23-27.

Summer camp and special event details are online at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation.