Pierson Library News

For more information or to register for programs, call the Pierson Library at 985-5124.

Tonight – Minecraft Club Kids in grades 5 and up meet at 6:30 p.m. for an evening with friends. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call if you need to use a library computer.

Tonight – Books on Tap The book group for men meets at La Villa at 7:30 p.m. to discuss “Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan. Join volunteer Andrew Everett for a bite, a brew and the discussion of the book.

One-on-One Genealogy Help Volunteer John Kelley is available on Wednesday afternoons by appointment. Have John help you learn how to trace your family roots using readily accessible and free resources.

Summer Reading Logs Attention kids: Keep track of the number of pages you read this summer and submit your reading log before schools starts. Prizes will be awarded to the patron who reads the most pages in their age group. Pick up your Summer Reading Log at the library.

Board Game Summer Camp This group will meet at Shelburne Community School every morning at 9 on weekdays from June 25-29. Volunteer Oliver Dienz will teach a variety of games. Acquire skills to strategize, budget, negotiate, and evaluate choices and chances in a playful, social and fun way. Weather permitting, some time will be spent with outdoor games. The camp is open to 10-14 year olds and is limited to 15 campers. Call to reserve a spot.

On the Move The Pierson Library will be moving to its temporary location at the Shelburne Field House, 166 Athletic Drive, from July 16-20. We will be closed for all or part of that time.