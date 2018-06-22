Shelburne girl wins state DAR essay contest

HannahJulia Woodward, 14, of Shelburne earned two certificates of merit, an honorary DAR pin and a standing ovation from the Green Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at their June 11 meeting. Her creative essay entry first won the chapter competition and then won the entire state.

This year’s essay prompt was to imagine what life was like at the end of World War I, which ended 100 years ago. HannahJulia’s entry was a letter home written from the perspective of one of the original Harlem Hellfighters.