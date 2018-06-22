Solstice golf event today to support Alzheimer’s Association

The Arbors at Shelburne along with a number of local businesses today hosts its first longest-drive golf drive competition at The Kwini Club at Kwiniaska Golf Course in Shelburne.

Proceeds from the day will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and its Longest Day efforts.

Between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. today, the public is invited to stop by the Spear Street golf club for the competition, which will have prizes for top male and female participants based on age.

A special virtual-reality exercise mimics dementia, offering a learning experience to spend a few moments in the shoes of someone living with dementia.

A raffle features many prizes from local merchants and businesses, along with free food including hot dogs, chips and watermelon. Magic Hat Brewery and Shelburne Vineyard will furnish the cash bar.

Organizers say they hope to make this an annual event. Residents and family members from The Arbors at Shelburne also plan to attend.