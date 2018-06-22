Ten finalists share Rotary cash prize after drawing at Shelburne Farms

There were 100 hopeful people in the crowd at the 39th annual car raffle fundraiser held by Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary last Friday at the Shelburne Farms Coach Barn.

All had purchased a ball in the game of chance featuring a grand prize of a new Honda Fit or $12,000 in cash. As is the tradition, when only 10 balls were left to be drawn, the 10 finalists were invited to sit where everyone could watch their expressions, and their negotiations. And as happens almost every year, before the final winner was chosen, the finalists agreed to share the cash prize equally.

Also last week, Rotary members pitched in to prepare hundreds of sandwiches and brownies to deliver to COTS and Harbor Place for lunches. The group meets at 7:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Trinity Church community room. RotaryClubofCSH.org.