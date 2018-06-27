Deadline July 2 to register for free 4-H Farm Safety Camp, ages 10-16

University of Vermont Extension 4-H invites young people ages 10 to 16 to Youth Farm Safety Camp offered at two locations in July.

The deadline to register is July 2 for camp sessions held July 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carson Farm in Newbury and on July 12 at the Lanphear Farm in Hyde Park. There is no cost to attend and lunch is included.

Workshops throughout the day will cover a range of topics including ATV and farm equipment safety, hearing and eye protection, fire safety and basic first aid. Participants also will learn how to use a fire extinguisher and different methods of administering injections to livestock.

Interested youths may sign up for either session online at go.uvm.edu/farmsafetyday. Anyone who registers by the deadline will receive a free t-shirt.