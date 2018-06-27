COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Burlington Waterfront Park

26th Vermont Brewers Festival

• July 20: noon to 4 p.m. Session 1 (local session discount tickets for Vermonters, $33); 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Session 2.

• July 21: noon to 4 p.m. Session 3; 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Session 4.

Sessions 2, 3 and 4: $43. Limit one session per day per ticket holder. Burlington Waterfront Park, 1 Main St. Tickets, additional information: vtbrewfest.com.

Lake Champlain Maritime Festival

• July 26-29. 12th annual. Exhibits, concerts, boat show. Main stage concerts presented by Higher Ground. Twiddle’s Tumble Down plays July 27-28. Ween plays July 29. Details, tickets online at highergroundmusic.com, by phone at 652-0777 or at the Higher Ground Box Office, 1214 Williston Rd., South Burlington.

• Lake Champlain Antique and Classic Boat Society’s 33rd Annual Vintage Boat Show with more than 45 boats from Vermont, New York and other northeast states. Also, free concert series July 29-31; musical acts to be announced. All ages. Children 12 and under free. Rain or shine. Also presented by Higher Ground. More information and updates at lcmfestival.com.

North Avenue Alliance Church

Homes for Refugees Benefit Concert

July 28: 6:30-8 p.m. Music by Audience of One, Lynne Caulfield and Caulfield Family. Intermission with refreshments. Free, donations gratefully accepted. Funds going toward construction of zero net energy VerMod home for an adopted refugee family. More information at gofundme.com/37b36-homes-for-refugees. 901 North Ave.

RICHMOND

Richmond Farmers Market

Fridays through Oct. 12: 3 to 7 p.m. on the Volunteers Green in Richmond. Local produce, prepared foods, handmade crafts, baked goods, local meat, spirits, live music and more. A dozen new vendors this season. Music June 1 by reggae band Lyon’s Disciple. info@richmondfarmersmarketvt.org.

SHELBURNE

Bread and Butter Farm

Burger Night

June 29: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Family style from-the-land buffet meal, live music, farming inspired activities, interactive tours, eco art projects. $25 adults, $10 children age 1 to 14. 200 Leduc Farm Road. Advance tickets: breadandbutterfarm.com/burgernight.

Shelburne Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the village green through Oct. 13. More than 50 vendors from Shelburne and the region, 11 new this year. Produce, cheese, prepared foods, crafts, jewelry, art, lots more. Information online at the Shelburne Business and Professional Association website: sbpavt.org.

United Methodist Church

Collections for July 4 events

Through July 1: To prepare for 56th annual Live Auction, White Elephant Sale and Book Sale, the church will be collecting gently used and new items for the next two weeks. Donations of the following are welcome: small kitchen appliances, cookware, dishes and glassware, household items, collectibles, children’s toys, books, DVDs, CDs. No clothing, magazines, VHS tapes, stuffed animals, medical equipment or air conditioners and dehumidifiers.

• Saturday hours June 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday July 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Weekdays June 28-29, people may drop off items 10 a.m.-noon, and 4-7 p.m.

On the 4th, the annual event will also include a bake sale and a chicken barbeque.

The church is located at 30 Church St. in Shelburne.

WILLISTON

New England Federal Credit Union

Shred Fest

July 14: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For credit card bills; sales receipts not related to warranties, taxes, or insurance; utility bills. By SecurShred. HD Hammer available to destroy hard drives. Free, open to the public (individuals only). 141 Harvest Lane. nefcu.com; consumer.ftc.gov.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Balkan Folk Dancing

July 1: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Taught by Louise Brill and others. Line and circle dances, then intermediate dances, reviews, open request dancing. Beginners welcome. No partner needed. $6 donation. Bring snacks. Free first time. Wear informal, comfortable clothing. Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. Enter through back door. 802-540-1020; dance@together.net

EXHIBITS

BRISTOL

‘Turning and Stitching’ pieces coming to Bristol

Through Aug. 10, Bristol’s Art on Main hosts the exhibit “Turning and Stitching” which will feature bowls and other wood objects by Toby Fulwiler of Fairfield, along with stitched works by Jeri Canfield of Shoreham. A reception will be held July 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Fulwiler’s Vermont hardwood bowls – crafted from wood on his land – range from tiny salt bowls to large salad bowls. Canfield, who learned to sew a straight line as a youngster in 4-H club, uses both traditional quilt patterns and her own more modern, abstract designs for her pillows, wall hangings, table runners, etc. 25 Main Street in Bristol. Information: 453-4032 or artonmain.net.

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

June 29: 6-8 p.m. Opening reception. Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery.

Through July 25: Burlington photojournalist Matthew Thorsen. Free.

Through October: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday: noon to 8 p.m. Sunday: noon to 5 p.m. Closed Monday. 135 Church St. 865-7166. burlingtoncityarts.org

Flynn Center’s

Amy E. Tarrant Gallery

Through June 30: “Flourish,” works by Vermont artists with disabilities.

Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; prior to MainStage shows and during intermission. 652-4500, flynncenter.org.

JERICHO

Emile A Gruppe Gallery

Through July 15: “Luminous Landscapes of Vermont,” painted by Julie J. McGowan, photographed by Mary Claire Carroll, both artists from Richmond. The exhibit combines naturalistic photos with paintings in the 19th-century tradition of luminism, which uses light and perspective to emphasize tranquility.

22 Barber Farm Road. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com.

Jackson Gallery

at Town Hall Theater

• June 30: 4-6 p.m. Poetry reading and reception in conjunction with the art and poetry exhibition “Birds, Bees and Butterflies in the Land of Milk and Honey,” through July 8. Free. Led by artist Klara Calitri the show includes many Vermont artists and writers with some pieces for sale donated to benefit the Otter Creek Audubon Society.

• Through July 8: American Wood Sculptor John Cross: A Contemporary Figurative Folk Artist.

MONTPELIER

Spotlight Gallery

Artists to Watch Part II

Through June 29. Work by Angelo Arnold (Montpelier), August Burns (Middlesex), Jean Cherouny (South Burlington), Vanessa Compton (Greensboro), Robert Gold (Burlington), Renee Greenlee (Burlington), Erika Senft Miller (Colchester), Hannah Morris (Barre), Sam Talbot-Kelly (Montpelier), Caroline Tavelli-Abar (Rochester), Rose Umerlik (Jeffersonville).

136 State St. 828-3291, info@vermontartscouncil.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Vineyard

Landscape paintings

Through June. Paintings by plein air landscape artist Donna Bourne, of Studio 266 in Burlington, will be on view in the tasting room through June. Bourne’s colorful work represents the natural world with her interpretation of land and sky, trees, water and light. Information at Shelburnevineyard.com, the winery’s Facebook page, and donnabourneart.com. 6308 Shelburne Road.

Village Wine and Coffee

Paintings

Through July 30: “Azores to Abiquiu,” new paintings by Lynda Reeves McIntyre are inspired by the ocean, winds and desert in her travels in the Azores and New Mexico. Created on site and while on an artist residency at Moulin a’ Nef in Auvillar, France. Open daily during business hours. villagewineandcoffee.com, 985-8922.

WAITSFIELD

Red Barn Galleries

Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition

Through July 28. Works by more than 90 artists from the U.S. and Canada are on view in the 7th annual Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition. The juried show includes three paintings by Shelburne watercolor artist, Katra Kindar. The exhibition is on view Thursdays through Sundays, from noon to 9 p.m. at The Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm, Route 100, Waitsfield. Information: valleyartsvt.com/art/green-mountain-watercolor-exhibition and kkindar.com.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Laboratory B

Anime Night

June 29: 6-8 p.m. View the latest Anime – animated shows originating from Japan. The group will watch four or more episodes and then chat about the show. Learn about other Anime events in the area. Enter through the side door at 266 Pine St. Information: 777-9012 or lazerem91@gmail.com.

KIDS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center

for Lake Champlain

Through Sept. 3: How People Make Things exhibit inspired by the Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours.

Sponsored by Vermont Public Television. Brings the manufacturing process to life showing how familiar objects are manufactured, and the people, ideas and technology used to transform raw materials into finished products. Includes hands-on activities.

1 College St. echovermont.org.

BURLINGTON / ESSEX

Phoenix Books

• Saturdays at 11a.m. Storytimes in both locations. Also Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in Essex. Enjoy timeless tales and new adventures with your little ones. Each week features a new picture book, a classic or a staff favorite read aloud. Free. All ages.

• July 1 to Aug. 31: “Reading Without Walls Bingo,” summer reading program for students going into grades 4 to 8 in fall 2018.

191 Bank St., Burlington and 2 Carmichael St., Essex. Info.: phoenixbooks.biz.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Through July 1: Webby’s Art Studio Moves to Owl Cottage for the summer. Activities will run daily from through Aug. 12 with a new activity each week.

• Through July 1: Catch of the Day. Find the watercolor “Leaping Salmon” by Ogden Pleissner. Use paper to fabricate your own leaping fish.

• July 2-8: Bug on a Wire. Design beaded wire insects inspired by Jennifer Angus’s installation for the exhibit, “In the Garden.”

• July 9-14: Riding West. Build a horse inspired by the amazing horses from the exhibit, “Playing Cowboy: America’s Wild West Shows.”

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays 9:15 to 10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

League of Vermont Writers

Writers Meet Agents

Registration deadline July 7 for July 21 daylong program with six literary agents. Presentations, panels, networking, book signings, individual pitch sessions, and more. Information and registration online at leagueofvermontwriters.org. $135 for members; $185 for non-members. At Trader Duke’s (previously Doubletree), 1117 Williston Rd.

MUSEUMS

MIDDLEBURY

Henry Sheldon

Museum of Vermont History

Through July 8: “Our Town: Love, Joy, Sadness, and Baseball — 100 Years of Photography” featuring three dozen photographs from the Sheldon’s collection selected by retired National Geographic photographer James P. Blair along with Sheldon Museum Archivist Eva Garcelon-Hart.

One Park Street. Admission: $5 adults; $3 youth (6-18); $4.50 seniors; $12 family. Information: 388-2117 or HenrySheldonMuseum.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

• Through Oct. 21: “Playing Cowboy: America’s Wild West Shows” exhibition using paintings, sculpture, film footage, textiles that explore late 19th- and early 20th-century pre-television entertainment that shaped the image and understanding of the American West, Native American culture and the cowboy way of life.

• Through Aug. 26: In the Garden: Flower Power: Desire, Love and Sentiment; Everlasting Blooms: Floriform Metalwork of Marie Zimmermann; Invasive Species: Insects in the Home.

6000 Shelburne Road; 802-985-3346. shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

City Hall Park

Summer Concerts

Noon, through Aug. 29. Sponsored by Burlington City Arts.

• June 29: About Time

• July 6: Birdcode.

• July 11: John Dunlop and Laura Markowitz.

• July 13: Moose Crossing.

• July 18: Marty Morrissey and Robert Resnik; 5:30 p.m. Low Lily.

• July 20: Marc Berger.

• July 25: Hana Zara.

• July 27: Andric Severance Xtet.

At City Hall Park. More information: burlingtoncityarts.org/summerconcerts

Burlington Concert Band

Sunday Concerts

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5 and 12: 7 p.m. Free. Joseph Lechnyr Band Shell, Battery Park. burlingtonconcertband.org.

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

MainStage

• June 30: 8 p.m. Ry Cooder.

• July 19: “An Evening with Gillian Welch.”

• July 20: 7:15 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers, with Los Lobos.

• July 26: Punch Brothers Tour.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org.

CASTLETON

Castleton University

Summer concert series

Tuesdays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 14: Castleton University presents its 23rd annual Summer Concert Series at the Pavilion featuring notable Vermont and New England bands.

• July 10: American Longboards (rock n’ roll beach party)

• July 17: Studio Two (Beatles tribute band)

• July 24: Twangbusters (Country classic, honky-tonk)

• July 31: Party Crashers (cover band)

• Aug. 7: Rick and the All-Star Ramblers (Western Swing)

• Aug. 14: Satin & Steel (soul, rhythm and blues)

Shows are free and all ages; rain or shine.

Each date will include a non-perishible food collection for local food shelves. More information online at: castleton.edu/summerconcerts or 468-6039.

CHARLOTTE-SHELBURNE

Chamber music concerts

• July 6: At Fox Horn Farms, Charlotte. Two Mozart piano quartets.

• Aug. 3: House concert at the home of Bill Racolin and Alison Williamson, in Charlotte. Three Mozart flute quartets.

• Aug. 10: At Shelburne Vineyard. Three Mozart quintets.

Seating limited to 35. Tickets: $50 each, $100 for all three performances. For information and tickets, call 425-2209 or email Melvinkaplan29@gmail.com.

MONTPELIER

National Life

Do Good Fest

July 14: Benefit concert. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Kids activities begin at 3 p.m. Music at 4 p.m. Ends around 9:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips with Caitlin Canty, Chad Hollister, Serena Ryder. Food trucks, beer tent, nonprofit village, children’s activities, fireworks. Free. Parking $20 per vehicle in advance, $25 day of show. Passes on sale now. Benefits Branches of Hope, Central Vermont Medical Center. National Life Group lawn, 1 National Life Drive. info@dogoodfest.com, dogoodfest.com.

SHELBURNE

Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on The Green at Shelburne Museum

• July 13: Dispatch; opener Raye Zaragoza.

• July 21: Guster with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra; performance begins 6:30 p.m.

• July 22: Old Crow Medicine Show with The Ghost of Paul Revere.

• Aug. 1: Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen

• Aug. 2: Sylvan Esso with Ian Chang.

Unless otherwise noted, gates open at 6 p.m., shows at 7 p.m. All ages. 12 and under free. 877-987-6487, highergroundmusic.com. Ticketfly: ticketfly.com/venue/12599-ben-and-jerrys-concerts-on-the-green-at-shelburne-museum/

Shelburne Museum

Free First Friday

July 6: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Western Swing concert at 5:30 p.m. by Rick Norcross and the All-Star Ramblers on the lawn at the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education. CD release party for band member Taryn Noelle’s new record “Taryn Noelle Swings.” Free museum admission. Food truck Backroad BBQ, cold beverages, lawn games; cash bar and whiskey tastings with Silo Distillery. Pre-registration appreciated, but not required at eventbrite.com/e/free-first-friday-rick-norcross-the-all-star-ramblers-tickets-46453024246.

Shelburne Vineyard

• Bluegrass and BBQ

June 29: 6-9 p.m. Free summer concert series. Music by Chasing 440. Food by Bluebird BBQ, Fisher Brothers Farm ice cream; wine and Fiddlehead beer. All ages. Outdoors, weather permitting.

• First Thursday Concert

July 5: 6 p.m. to dusk. Whetherman (Nicholas Williams). Free. Family friendly. Outdoors if weather permits. Food by Blue Donkey; beer and wine; portion of beverage proceeds benefits Vermont Historical Society.

6308 Shelburne Road/Route 7. 985-8222. shelburnevineyard.com.

WAITSFIELD

Frendly Gathering Music Festival

June 28-30: Twiddle, Greensky Bluegrass, Kamasi Washington, and more.

Sugarbush (Mt. Ellen). Weekend passes: frendlygathering.com.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Bicycle Club

Weekend rides

All riders must wear helmets. Check with ride leaders if weather is questionable. Riders under 18 need a parent-signed waiver. Rides begin 15 min. after the meeting time. Social Rides are more leisurely versions of mapped rides. Email lightspd@comcast.net to get on contact list.

• July 1: Rouse’s Point Rouser. The mostly flat 60-mi. moderate loop heads from Grand Isle to the Rouse’s Point Bridge, through scenic,low-traffic, lakeside roads in New York and returns via the Grand Isle

Ferry. The short ride (50 mi., easy/moderate) circles Isle LaMotte and stays in Vermont; the social ride will be a slower pace. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Grand Isle Ferry parking lot. Leader: Brian Howard, 505-1148 / bjhowd@gmail.com. Co-Leader: Matt Kuivinen, 881-9045 / mattkui@earthlink.net. Social Ride Leader: Donna Leban, 862-1901 / lightspd@comcast.net.

• July 8: Monkton Ridge Ride. Three options: An easy 23 mi., moderate 38 mi. or moderate 48 mi. all will travel some familiar roads and some less traveled. The short ride will not ascend to Monkton Ridge. Lots of food stops available along the way. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Shelburne Village Shopping Center. Leader: Lou Bresee, 658-0597 / lakelou@comcast.net. Co-Leader: Holly Creeks, 233-9013 / creeksh@yahoo.com.

Green Mountain Club

Upcoming outings

• July 1: Mansfield Ridge. From Underhill State Park, up Sunset Ridge to the Mansfield Chin summit. Difficult hike. Moderate pace covering 9 mi., 2,600-foot elevation gain. Contact: David Hathaway, david.hathaway.78@gmail.com or 899-9982.

• July 8: Bird Monitoring in Delta Park, Colchester, to track species and submit data to eBird.org for citizen science. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Delta Park parking area, end of Windemere Way (past the fishing access); finished around 10 a.m. Easy hike/walk. Leisurely pace. 1 mi. Contact: Julianna Tyson, americorps@wvpd.org or (978) 994-0482.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Flynn Theatre

FlynnSpace

June 29-30: Flynn Youth Theater Company presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.” June 29 shows at 4 and 7 p.m. June 30 at 1 and 4 p.m.

153 Main St. 86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s Playhouse

“Once”

Through June 30: Based on the Academy Award-winning Irish independent film of the same name, “Once” tells the story of a Dublin singer/songwriter and a Czechoslovakian immigrant woman who takes an interest in his haunting love songs.

Won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Shows at 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, June 21-23 and 26-30; 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 23 and 30. Tickets: saintmichaelsplayouse.org; call 654-2281 or the ticket office at SMC’s McCarthy Arts Center, One Winooski Park, off Route 15, Colchester.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Mahaney Center for the Arts

• June 28: 8 p.m. “Plevna,” a play by Howard Barker that is a one-person meditation on the aftermath of the Siege of Plevna, a Turkish town taken by the Russians in 1877. Performed by Alex Draper ’88 and directed by Richard Romagnoli. Free.

• June 29: 2 p.m. PTP/NYC: Showings of Works in Progress Double Bill: “Selections from The Possibilities” by Howard Barker, and “The After-Dinner Joke” by Caryl Churchill. “The Possibilities,” directed by Richard Romagnoli, is a quartet from an evening of parables. In “The After-Dinner Joke,” directed by Cheryl Faraone, a young idealist determines to do good and avoid the political. Free.

• June 29: 6 p.m. PTP/NYC: Showings of Works in Progress Brecht on Brecht,

a theatrical collage of writings and songs of Bertolt Brecht. Free.

middlebury.edu/arts or 443-3168.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

Auditions for “Sleeping Indoors” by Jim Holt

July 25 and 27: 6 to 9 p.m. and July 28, 1 to 4 p.m. In this dramedy literary reviewer Paul and wife Nora invite a homeless man, Dwain, into their home for Christmas dinner. They’re charmed and his journal turns out to be a literary masterpiece. But will he give up his life for comforts such as sleeping indoors? Director Bryon Schmidt. Performances planned for Oct. 12-20. See shelburneplayers.com website for more details and character descriptions. For more information: shelburneplayers@aol.com, bryon.j.schmidt@gmail.com, or dharcourt@gmail.com. Auditions at Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.