Red Cross lists “Missing Types” to spur summertime blood donations

The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations of type A, B and O.

While all blood types are needed, those are most critical, prompting the Red Cross to launch a campaign along with sponsors and partners where they delete those letters from announcements, logos, and communications to emphasize the importance of those types.

Red Cross officials say summertime often sees blood supplies dip as people change their usual routines with travels and holidays. They remind local residents of upcoming opportunities to donate blood.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767 to make the donation process go quickly. Those who donate during this campaign will receive a free Red Cross “Missing Types” t-shirt.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities nearby include:

• Burlington: June 29 at the University of Vermont, July 6 at UVM Medical Center, July 6 at the U.S. Coast Guard station on Depot Street.

• Hinesburg: July 12 at the United Church of Hinesburg, Route 116.

• South Burlington: July 7 at University Mall; July 12 at Burlington International Airport.

Times and requirements are online at redcrossblood.org.