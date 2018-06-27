Yoga studio, interfaith center, yoga for the birds

Instructors from Yoga Roots return this summer to All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne to lead outdoor yoga sessions to benefit Audubon Vermont.

Sessions will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on Sundays July 1, 15, 29 and Aug. 12, 26. The classes will be held outside overlooking Lake Champlain and participation is by donation.

Lynn Alpeter, co-owner of Yoga Roots, calls the effort and its support for Audubon a “natural fit.”

“Be outside, listen to the birds and practice yoga in this beautiful setting at All Souls. The views can’t be beat! Enjoy the gifts of yoga for yourself and help Audubon Vermont at the same time,” she said.

Audubon teacher and naturalist Gwendolyn Causer agreed. “Yoga and nature both feed the soul and cultivate mindfulness. Audubon Vermont is all about connecting people with nature and meeting people where they are at. Birdsong focuses my mind on the moment in a very similar way that breath grounds my yoga practice,” she said.

Registration is encouraged so participants may be contacted regarding any changes due to weather, etc. Suggested donation: $10 per class. Information and registration: yogarootsvt.com or 985-0090.