On the 4th, thank a veteran — Dr. Brett Rusch

To the Editor:

Fourth of July is a day that we all celebrate our independence with barbeques, parades, and fireworks. While we partake in these festivities, I ask that you take the time to acknowledge the sacrifices made by our armed forces to ensure we are able to rejoice in such a way.

At the end of the American Revolution, our Continental Congress voted in favor of independence for the thirteen colonies. On July 4, 1776, all 13 colonies adopted this resolution and began celebrating. Each year since, we continue to celebrate this freedom.

This Fourth of July, I challenge all those who live in Vermont and New Hampshire to take time out of your celebrations to thank a veteran or someone in active duty with a handshake, letter, silent prayer and grateful thoughts, in a special way. Please remember those interred who light the way for an even brighter future for our nation.

Every day our White River Junction VA Medical Center staff and volunteers throughout Vermont and New Hampshire are able to look into the eyes of our Veterans, say “thank you” and give back in a unique way. We are able to hear stories of the courageous efforts of all our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines.

As I pause this Independence Day to honor those that were courageous enough to stand tall for their country and beliefs, I will be reflecting upon the VA mission of serving all of those that served. I ask that you to do the same!

Dr. Brett Rusch

Acting Medical Center Director

White River Junction VA Medical Center