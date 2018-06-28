Hinesburg man dies in crash on Route 116 early Wednesday

STAFF REPORT

Shelburne Police are investigating an early morning car crash Wednesday on Vermont 116 in Shelburne that killed a 23-year-old Hinesburg man.

Christian Maglaris was dead at the scene when emergency responders arrived after being called at 3:14 a.m., Shelburne Police said.

Also responding were Shelburne Fire and Rescue, Hinesburg Fire and First Response and Williston Police.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Route 116 in the section near the address 6142 in Shelburne, police said.

Investigating Officer Josh Flore said the 2016 Ford Fusion went off the road and hit a tree.

Maglaris was the only occupant of the car, Flore said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said it appears that speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Shelburne Police at 985-8051.