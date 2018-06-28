Little League marches on with All Stars play

Jason Douglas waits on a pitch in a Shelburne Little League 11-12 All Star game against Colchester at Schifilliti Park field in Burlington. SLL came out on top, 4–1. All Star tournament pool play continues through the first weekend of July. The top four teams will go on to a double elimination round. Shelburne Little League is currently hosting the 8-10 All Star Tournament at the town fields in Shelburne.