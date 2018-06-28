Shelburne Police, Fire & Rescue

37 Traffic violations

11 Miscellaneous complaints

5 Burglar alarms

22 Medical calls

2 Accidental 911 hang-ups

2 Directed patrols

May 16

10:06 p.m. Police made a traffic stop on Toad Lane and charged the Jennifer Lovell, age 36 of Essex, with driving under the influence. She was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge on June 5.

May 18

10:34 a.m. Two cars crashed at the intersection of Longmeadow Drive and Shelburne Road. No one was injured.

4:33 p.m. A man on Martindale Drive reported damage to his car for insurance-related purposes. He doesn’t know where or when it happened.

5:38 p.m. Police were looking into parking problems on Falls Road.

5:54 p.m. Police checked on a report of an erratic driver by Shelburne Farms but they were unable to catch up to the driver.

May 19

12:58 a.m. Richard Senna, 43, of Milton, was cited for driving under the influence on Shelburne Road.

3:15 a.m. Kyle Lamothe, 26, of Fair Haven was cited for driving under the influence on Shelburne Road.

6:03 a.m. Police received a report of a horse in the road on Route 116. When police arrived, they couldn’t find the horse.

8:48 p.m. Police checked out a report of a fight between a man and a child on Henry Street. After talking with the man, police found no problem.

May 20

10:37 a.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue responded to a false fire alarm on Shelburne Road.

12:57 p.m. Police mediated a dispute on Bacon Drive between a woman and her ex-husband who tried removing items from her home.

1:52 p.m. Police helped install a child’s car seat.

10:26 p.m. An officer checked out a suspicious vehicle on Shelburne Road. All occupants were identified and released.

11:17 p.m. Jordan Atwood, 23, of Winooski was cited for driving while license suspended near the intersection of Shelburne Road and Ethan Allen Highway.

May 21

6:40 a.m. Police received a report of an erratic driver on Route 7. An officer caught up with the vehicle near Ferry Road in Charlotte; the officer identified and released the driver.

9:25 a.m. Police ran a background check on a potential intern for a local company.

12:38 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious person near Spear Street and Irish Hill Road but they couldn’t locate the person.

2:37 p.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue assisted Charlotte Fire and Rescue at a vehicle fire on Ethan Allen Highway in Charlotte.

3:24 p.m. Police checked on a report a suspicious person near Pond Road and Irish Hill Road but couldn’t locate the person.

3:51 p.m. Police checked on a dog locked in a car at Shelburne Museum. The dog was OK.

May 22

12:54 a.m. Police stopped a truck for a commercial vehicle inspection on Shelburne Road.

4:35 a.m. Police stopped a truck for a commercial vehicle inspection at the intersection of Ethan Allen Highway and Ferry Road.

5:08 a.m. Fire and Rescue responded to a report that someone smelled natural gas near Harbour Industries. They removed the fire hazard.

12:28 p.m. An employee at Danform Shoes on Shelburne Road reported someone stole items from the store. Police are investigating.

10:38 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police with a motor vehicle complaint near the intersection of Ethan Allen Highway and Ferry Road.

11:11 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a burglar alarm.

May 23

7:35 a.m. Police conducted a background check for a contractor on Shelburne Road.

9:11 a.m. Someone was caught dumping trash in the dumpsters at Quality Inn on Shelburne Road. Police found pieces of mail in the trash and are investigating further.

10:38 a.m. Police took a report of a two-car crash on Turtle Lane. No one was injured.

12:50 p.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were called to what turned out to be a false fire alarm on Spinnaker Lane.

3:12 p.m. Police helped unlock a vehicle at Shelburne Shopping Park after the driver locked their keys inside.

5:40 p.m. Police took statements from all individuals involved in a two-car accident on Shelburne Road. There were minor injuries but the individuals involved refused to be transported to the hospital.

8:11 p.m. Someone called to report a bad driver on Shelburne Road. Police caught up with, identified and released the driver.

May 24

10:10 a.m. A woman living on Harbor Road reported stolen items from her home. Police took the report and are investigating.

12:01 p.m. Shelburne Fire checked out a fire on Juniper Ridge and discovered that the individual had a permit and there was no hazard.

4:25 p.m. Rescue and police checked out what was a false medical alarm on Falls Road.

5:57 p.m. Police stopped Wight Manning, 48, of Charlotte, on Barstow Road at Spear Street and cited him for driving with a suspended license and being in violation of conditions of release.

6:45 p.m. A man reported items stolen from a home he is working at on Acorn Lane. Police took a report and are investigating.

10:05 p.m. Police, Fire and Rescue got called to a false fire alarm on Marsett Road.

May 25

1:30 a.m. Rescue and Police responded to what turned out to be a false medical alarm on Covington Lane.

2:42 a.m. Carlos Martinez, 29, of Worcester, Mass., was charged with driving under the influence at the intersection of Shelburne Road and Marsett Road. He was lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for detox.

7:20 a.m. Police were called to the intersection of Pond Road and Dorset Street where there was a cow in the road. Police reunited the cow with its owner.

8:45 a.m. A dog chased after a school bus going down Beaver Creek Road. Police notified the owner the dog was running around.

9:00 a.m. Someone found a bike and reported it to police. They are working to find the owner.

11:59 a.m. Police were called to the Jiffy Mart on Shelburne Road about a customer creating a disturbance. Police located the individual and issued a trespass notice.

12:28 a.m. Police did a welfare check on an individual on Boulder Hill Drive. The person was OK.

3:46 p.m. Police mediated a dispute between neighbors on Shelburne Road regarding lawn clippings.

4:11 p.m. Someone called to report a bad driver near the intersection of Webster Road and Farmstead Drive. Police caught up with the driver, who was identified and released.

4:42 p.m. Alexander Lucci, 29, of Pittsford, was cited for driving under the influence.

5:21 p.m. Police took a report of a two-car crash that happened earlier in the day at Shelburne Shopping Park.

6:57 p.m. A disabled car was in the road at the intersection of Harbor and Shelburne roads. The vehicle was removed from the road.

7:04 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted with a commercial vehicle inspection of a tractor-trailer at the Williston rest stop along Interstate 89 southbound.

7:31 p.m. Police supplied a local record to the FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System which requested the record for a background check on an individual looking to buy a firearm.