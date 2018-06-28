Wildlife can benefit from humans — Lori Peckham

To the Editor,

I’m writing in response to the article published on June 14 titled “Wildlife don’t need rescuing and could spread rabies.”

There is more than one message to convey about this subject, and the overall feeling I got reading this story is “mixed.”

The opening sentences begin with the very direct “just leave them be” and the title implies the same, to do absolutely nothing. And yet, the last few lines at the end of the article come across with the conflicting message about how to help.

What everyone needs to know is that in many cases, doing something and not just letting them be can make the difference between life and death for abandoned young wildlife as well as injured ones.

Most of us know there are appropriate times to let “nature take its course.” But quite often, animals in the wild are being displaced, separated, or injured by human actions and by manmade perils such as automobiles, windows and lawnmowers.

It is important to inform and educate readers that there are licensed wildlife rehabilitators across Vermont. A simple photo taken at a safe distance of the animal of concern along with a description of the circumstances can be easily sent to a wildlife rehabilitator for their assessment and advice whether to assist the animal or leave them be.

As an outdoor enthusiast who loves the beauty of our state and the wildlife that resides within our natural environment, I like to think I can do something to assist injured, abandoned or otherwise helpless wildlife. We all can by contacting a wildlife rehabilitator for advice. A full list can be found here: bit.ly/VTWildlifeRehab.

Another great resource for help in resolving all types of wildlife situations humanely is Green Mountain Animal Defenders, online at bit.ly/GMADwildlifesolutions or contact at info@gmad.info, 802-861-3030.

You can also contact GMAD if you’d like to find out how to become a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Lori Peckham

Shelburne

Volunteer with Green Mountain

Animal Defenders