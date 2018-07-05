Early voting opens for Vermont’s August 14 primary election

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced last week that the early voting period for the August primary election has begun.

Vermont voters may request a ballot to vote early any day leading up to the Aug. 14 primary election day. Ballot requests can be made with town and city clerks by phone, email, walk-in, or online at mvp.sec.state.vt.us/.

Voters who have requested a ballot may return their ballot in person or by mail to their town or city clerk. In order for a ballot to be counted, it must be received on or before Aug.14.

To ensure a ballot is received in time, the Secretary of State’s Elections Division suggests voters make their requests as soon as possible and that they mail ballots back no later than a week ahead of election day.

Voters can check registration status, update voter information, register to vote, request an early ballot and track the status of their ballot request on their My Voter Page at mvp.sec.state.vt.us/. Eligible voters may also register to vote directly with their town or city clerk in person.