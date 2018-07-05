Parks & Rec News

The 23rd Annual Summer Concert Series The first concert is Wednesday, July 11 at Shelburne Farms with the six-piece band In the Pocket playing classics from the swing and be-bop era. Bring a lawn chair and blanket. Pack a picnic dinner or enjoy food from the concession stand. These family-friendly Wednesday night events are free, but donations are appreciated. Kids can visit with the animals, and there’s lots of room to dance on the lawn. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the show goes on in the Shelburne Town Gym at Shelburne Town Center. Lead sponsor is Almartin Volvo. Call the Recreation Department at 985-9551 for last-minute updates. More details online at shelburnevt.org/327/Special-Events.

Youth Tennis Lessons Give your child an early start to a sport for a lifetime. Instruction and drills with Amy DeGroot, PTR Certified Pro and CVU girls coach. Camp meets July 16-20, 8:30-9:30 a.m. For kids ages 7-9. Fee: $75.

Movie-Making Camp Give moviemaking a try. During this week, campers will create videos with iPads taught by video-makers from RETN Channel 16. Learn basic video production, including storyboarding, composition, camera technique, and editing with iMovie. Working in small groups, campers will create short movies to be shared. RETN will provide iPads. For kids in grades 6-8. Camp meets July 23-27 from 9 a.m. to noon. Fee: $210.

GPS Vermont Soccer Camp July 23-27 Global Premier Soccer Vermont offers a great introduction to soccer for U6 Juniors (ages 3-6). Youngsters learn the fundamentals of soccer through games and exercises, providing players basic soccer skills in a fun and exciting environment. Camp meets 9-10:30 a.m. for $90.

The half-day program is designed around individual development and ball mastery for players ages. The session for kids ages 7-14 will be 9 a.m. to noon for $120.

Campers are grouped by age and ability. All campers will also receive a GPS VT T-Shirt. Registration deadline is July 2. Camp dates: July 23-27 at Harbor Road Fields off Athletic Drive.

Basketball Camp ​Learn and practice basic fundamental skills with friendly games and competitions emphasizing teamwork and learning the game. For kids ages 6-9 years old. Register by July 30. Camp meets August 13-17 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Town Center gymnasium. Fee: $105. Instructor will be Alexandra Krupp.

Great Escape Tickets Before planning a visit to Great Escape, stop by the Recreation Department to purchase discounted tickets and save $20 off the gate price.

Summer camp and special event details are online at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation.