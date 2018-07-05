Pierson library news

Dinoman visits today The Shelburne Town Gym will be filled by giant dinosaurs at 1 p.m. July 5 for a visit by Dinoman. Learn about these creatures that once roamed the earth. Free.

Summer Reading Program Kids can get a reading log to keep track of the number of pages read through Aug. 16. Return the logs by Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. The student with the highest page count takes home a $50 gift certificate to either the Shelburne Country Store or The Flying Pig Bookstore.

Musical Story Time Get ready for a kazoo concert on Saturday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. Music teacher Sue Rule leads a morning of music and stories with kazoos. For ages 3 and up. Kazoos provided.

Upcoming: Some July events to look forward to include Field Days on July 12 at 1 p.m. and the Teddy Bear Picnic July 14 at 10:30 a.m. The library also is preparing for its move to the Shelburne Field House on Athletic Drive July 16-20 ahead of the library reconstruction project. The library will be closed during the move, so stock up on books, audiobooks, etc.