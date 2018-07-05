Pierson library news

By on No Comment

Dinoman visits today The Shelburne Town Gym will be filled by giant dinosaurs at 1 p.m. July 5 for a visit by Dinoman. Learn about these creatures that once roamed the earth. Free.

Summer Reading Program Kids can get a reading log to keep track of the number of pages read through Aug. 16. Return the logs by Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. The student with the highest page count takes home a $50 gift certificate to either the Shelburne Country Store or The Flying Pig Bookstore.

Musical Story Time Get ready for a kazoo concert on Saturday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. Music teacher Sue Rule leads a morning of music and stories with kazoos. For ages 3 and up. Kazoos provided.

Upcoming: Some July events to look forward to include Field Days on July 12 at 1 p.m. and the Teddy Bear Picnic July 14 at 10:30 a.m. The library also is preparing for its move to the Shelburne Field House on Athletic Drive July 16-20 ahead of the library reconstruction project. The library will be closed during the move, so stock up on books, audiobooks, etc.

Pierson library news added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.