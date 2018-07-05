Shred paper, toss computer hard drives at NEFCU Shred Fest July 14

New England Federal Credit Union will host one of its regular free Shred Fest events Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Harvest Lane branch in Williston.

Shred Fest is intended for individuals to drop off paper documents such as bank statements, bills, invoices, etc. to be shredded to ensure privacy and protect against identity theft and fraud. People may drop off up to five boxes of documents per person.

Participants can even watch on a video monitor as their documents are shredded by SecurShred, a local documents-shredding company.

Because sensitive financial and personal information is routinely stored on computers, the event also will also accept computer hard drives to be destroyed, making it impossible to access data from them.

Officials at the Federal Trade Commission recommend shredding documents such as credit card bills, utility bills, and sales receipts. Other tips:

• Keep bank statements and medical bills for one year, unless you have an unresolved insurance dispute.

• Keep home-improvement receipts until a home is sold.

• Keep pay stubs, other tax-related receipts and cancelled checks for seven years.

• Keep the following long-term: adoption papers, automobile titles, birth certificates, citizenship papers, death certificates, home deeds, marriage and divorce decrees, passports, Social Security cards, and tax returns.

Information: nefcu.com