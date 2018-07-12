Committee hopes to land new town manager by fall

The search for a new Shelburne town manager took a key step forward Tuesday with the Selectboard approving the search committee’s choice for a recruiting firm to help find and screen applicants.

If all goes as planned, the Selectboard should have a list of finalists for the position in three to four months, according to the report committee members gave at Tuesday’s Selectboard meeting.

Shelburne currently has an interim town manager, Lee Krohn, previously a planner with the Chittenden Regional Planning Commission. He replaced former town manager Joe Colangelo who left in May for a similar position in Hanover, Mass.

The 15-member search committee tasked with finding a permanent replacement has asked the town to hire a consulting firm to assist in the search. The committee recently selected Municipal Resources, Inc., based in Meredith, N.H.

Search committee co-chair Kathy Brooks interviewed people hired by the firm and local government officials who used the firm. “On both sides we got back that they were a very professional company,” she reported to the Selectboard Tuesday.

Brooks explained that Municipal Resources would advertise for the position and rely on candidates from prior searches to actively recruit candidates. The committee hopes the company will deliver six candidates for them to interview and then recommend finalists to the Selectboard to interview.

Brooks said the search should take no longer than 120 days, and said the committee thinks it can be closer to 90 days.

The committee has set an Aug. 10 deadline for applications, after which Municipal Resources will review them to pick the best candidates. Then, the interviewing process begins.

The Selectboard Tuesday approved the contract with Municipal Resources, Inc. for $16,000. The contract calls for spending an additional $1,496 on advertising in various publications and on websites, which will be billed separately to the town. The town may also spend more money to potentially bring in candidates to interview for the position.

Committee co-chair Roger Preis noted that the search so far is within its $20,000 budget.

Other news

• Shelburne Police officers Josh Flore and Bruce Beuerlein were promoted to sergeants by the department, Selectboard Chair Jerry Storey announced.

• On Monday, the Selectboard set the 2018-19 municipal tax rate at $0.4197 for every $100 of assessed property value. A home valued at $300,000 would have a municipal tax bill of $1,259.10. The equalized education tax rate for Shelburne residents is $1.5246 for every $100 of assessed property value. The school tax on that same home would come to $4,573.80. The new rates represent an increase of about a 4.38 percent for Shelburne residents this year.

• Ruth Hagerman, chair of the Pierson Library Board of Trustees, gave an update to the library construction timeline. On Saturday Pierson Library closes for a week while everything is moved to the temporary library space at the Shelburne Field House while the library reconstruction project begins. The library will be open for patrons on July 21 with a grand opening of the temporary library July 28. The new library should be finished by next summer.

• The Selectboard is in the final stages of crafting a more formal application process for people to apply to town boards, committees and commissions.

• Members of the village pedestrian safety committee will attend the July 23 Bikes and Pedestrian Paths Committee meeting to talk about possible projects to consider. Krohn and selectboard member Dr. Josh Dein are reviewing various studies the town has done in order to make recommendations to the Planning Commission.