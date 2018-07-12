Parks & Rec News

Summer Concert Series These family-friendly Wednesday concerts at Shelburne Farms are free. Bring a lawn chair and blanket. Pack a picnic dinner or enjoy food from the concession stand. Donations are appreciated. Kids can visit with the animals and everyone can dance on the lawn. Bad weather means the show moves into the Shelburne Town Gym at Shelburne Town Center. Call the Recreation Department at 985-9551 for last-minute updates. More details online: shelburnevt.org/327/Special-Events.

A variety of youth programs for summer still have room for more participants:

• Youth Tennis Lessons: July 16-20, 8:30-9:30 a.m. For kids ages 7-9. Fee: $75.

• Movie-Making Camp: Taught by video-makers from RETN Channel 16 for kids in grades 6-8. Camp meets July 23-27 from 9 a.m. to noon. Fee: $210.

• Basketball Camp: For kids ages 6-9. Register by July 30. Camp meets August 13-17 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Town Center gymnasium. Fee: $105.

Great Escape Tickets: Before planning a visit to Great Escape, stop by the Recreation Department to purchase discounted tickets and save $20 off the gate price.

Summer camp and special event details are online at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation.