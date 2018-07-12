Pierson Library News

Field Days at the Town Gym today: Test eggs on a spoon. Enter a watermelon eating contest. Race an inflatable jet ski – and other games on today at 1 p.m.

Annual Teddy Bear Picnic: The bears are back Saturday at Shelburne’s Historic Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. Plan on teddy bear cookie-decorating and ceramic bear-bank painting. Call 985-5124 to register. (Toy) bears welcome.

Wednesday Morning Book Club: Meets in the Town Offices, Meeting Room 2, on July 18 to discuss “Growing Up” by Russell Baker. Newcomers welcome.

On the move: The Pierson Library moves to its new location at the Shelburne Field House, 166 Athletic Drive, next week July 16-21. The library will be closed for all or part of that time period so be sure to stock up on any books, DVDs, and audiobooks.

