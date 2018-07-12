Rotary awards annual scholarships to four local high school students

by Rosalyn Graham

Four local high school students recently were awarded scholarships from the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary Club, a tradition of the club supporting local youth for many years.

This year’s winners were: Peter Trombley of Shelburne, a Champlain Valley Union High School student who will be attending McGill University in the fall; Hana Coutre of Charlotte, a Rice Memorial High School student who will be attending Salve Regina University; Robert Brangan of Shelburne, a CVU student who will be attending Keene State College; and Willow Goldberg of Shelburne, a CVU student headed to the University of Vermont.

Funds for the four scholarships of $2,000 each, come from donations made to the Rotary club and through its various fundraising projects.

Hana Coutre was also the winner of the Denny Bowen Scholarship, awarded in the name of the late Denny Bowen, a former Rotarian who exemplified the Rotary motto “Service Above Self” and demonstrated a great commitment to his club and community. Denny’s brother Charles “Chuck” Bowen, DMD attend the awards and congratulated Hana.

The Rotary scholarship is open to any resident of Charlotte, Shelburne or Hinesburg who is or will be attending an accredited college (approved for federal Title IV funding) in the fall. Applicants are judged on who best demonstrates uncommon commitment and service to their community.

The students apply through Vermont Student Assistance Corp. Starting in November, students can apply for the following year. The scholarship is one of many administered through VSAC every year. The application deadline is in February, and awards are announced by May.

This year the CSH Rotary scholarship committee reviewed 10 applications.