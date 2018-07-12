Shelburne Players schedule auditions for October play

The Shelburne Players are already looking ahead to autumn and a Christmastime-themed play.

Auditions for the October production of “Sleeping Indoors” by Jim Holt will be held July 25-28 at the Shelburne Town Center stage.

Described as a “dramedy,” the plot of “Sleeping Indoors” centers around literary reviewer Paul and his wife Nora, who invite a homeless man, Dwain, into their home for Christmas dinner. They are surprised to be charmed by him and by his journal which is a literary masterpiece.

The story explores whether Dwain, whose art thrives in anonymity, can be convinced to give up the only life he’s known for such comforts as sleeping indoors.

Performances are planned for Oct. 12-20.

Details about the play and character descriptions are online at shelburneplayers.com. Auditions are scheduled for July 25 and 27, 6-9 p.m., and July 28, 1-4 p.m. For more information email shelburneplayers@aol.com, bryon.j.schmidt@gmail.com, or dharcourt@gmail.com.