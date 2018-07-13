Yoga studio takes root in new Williston space

CORRECTION: This item is updated from the print edition to note that this is a second location for Yoga Roots.

Yoga Roots yoga studio has opened a second studio in Kismet Place in Williston’s Blair Park, where it will continue its donation yoga classes.

An early effort already has raised $500, split between the Williston Town Library and Catamount Outdoor Family Center, according to owners Lynn Alpeter and Heidi White Kvasnak.

The pair believes that a yoga studio should do more than offer classes. “Not only can a yoga studio be a place of healing, it can also be a community builder,” Alpeter said.

When opened in Shelburne five years ago, Yoga Roots began supporting organizations such as the Shelburne Food Shelf, Audubon Vermont and various animal rescue organizations. Alpeter said they will also focus on Williston organizations now. Kvasnak also is a Williston native.

The business was established in 2013 with a focus on classes for all ages and abilities.