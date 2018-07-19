Clemmons Family Farm to host Humanities Speakers’ Series

The Clemmons Family Farm launches its Humanities Speakers’ Series entitled “To Sing of Common Things: The Voices of Young People in 2018” this weekend.

Funded in part by the Vermont Humanities Council, the series will run through fall in the Charlotte farm’s historic Barn House, featuring teenage scholars who are creative writers and spoken-word artists.

The series co-hosts are professional spoken-word artists and authors Kiah Morris of Bennington and Rajnii Eddins of Burlington.

The series is inspired by the poem “Common Things” by American poet, novelist, and playwright Paul Laurence Dunbar. Speakers will share their thoughts and feelings and describe action taken through their creative writing and the spoken word. Their themes will center on what it is like to be a person of color growing up in the U.S. and Vermont today.

The young scholars will share their creative process and perform brief selections of their creative works. A question-and-answer discussion with the audience will follow. In addition, a tour of the historic Barn House and refreshments will be offered at the end of each presentation.

The first date for the series is Saturday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. featuring Hawa Adam and Balkisa Abdikadir of the Muslim Girls Making Change slam-poetry group. Other dates set so far at July 29, Aug. 5 and 8.

The series is free and open to the public with limited seating. Updates will be posted at clemmonsfamilyfarm.org and facebook.com/ClemmonsFarm/ Donations are welcome.