Countdown to Rotary Golf Ball Drop

Every Saturday morning through Aug. 18, members of the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary will be at the Shelburne Farmers Market selling tickets to the Rotary Gold Ball Drop.

The contest is a chance for ticket-holders to win a big cash prize and it raises funds to support worthwhile projects in the three towns Rotary serves.

Tickets are $10 each or $90 for a book of 10. Each ticket will have a number corresponding to the number on a golf ball. On Aug. 18 – Shelburne Day – the golf balls will be dropped from a great height. Prizes are awarded to the people whose numbered balls land closest, farthest to the target, etc. More information at rotaryclubofcsh.org.