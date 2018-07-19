‘Pot brownies’ at the Wayside

The iconic Wayside Restaurant in Montpelier is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. Fans of Wayside’s homemade ice cream will enjoy the restaurant’s customer appreciation event, a 100th Anniversary Ice Cream Social, on Sunday, July 29th between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. At dusk there will a special hilltop fireworks display.

In conjunction with Vermont’s legalization of recreational marijuana use, the Wayside is selling “pot brownies” on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights during July while they last. Their popular chocolate brownies will simply be “baked in pots” and garnished with a Vermont flag, displaying what the restaurant calls its “classic counter humor from an old-fashioned diner.”

For more information visit WaysideRestaurant.com.