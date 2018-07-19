SCHIP announces spring grant winners

Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Project has announced the recipients of its spring grant awards. SCHIP awarded more than $15,000 to local nonprofits that met the criteria of serving the people of our communities in a variety of ways.

The recipients for this cycle were The Carpenter Carse Library in Hinesburg, the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, COTS, Friends of the Charlotte Library, Friends of the Pierson Library, the Hinesburg Police Department, JUMP (Joint Urban Ministry Project), Prevent Child Abuse, ReSource, the Stern Center and the YWCA.

These awards are made possible as a result of SCHIP’s mission to raise funds through the sale of donated, gently used clothing, household items, accessories, art, and collectibles at its SCHIP’s treasure resale shop in the distinctive yellow building on Route 7 next to the town offices. Since the first grants given in April 2005, more than $662,000 has been distributed.

SCHIP accepts grant applications twice a year. The deadlines are April 30 and October 31. The maximum grant size is $3,000. Application forms are available on the “Contacts” page at www.schipstreasure.org.