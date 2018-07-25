Police nab two teens who snuck into a Shelburne home Wednesday morning

Shelburne Police say a local resident came home to find two teenagers trespassing in his Rabbit Road home midday on Wednesday.

Two 15-year-olds from Charlotte and Burlington were taken into custody within 45 minutes of the incident, Shelburne Police said.

The Shelburne resident came home at 95 Rabbit Road to find two teenagers unlawfully inside at about 11:50 a.m., Sgt. Josh Flore said.

The boys fled into nearby woods, but with help from the Hinesburg and a state police K9 team, they were both in custody by 12:36 p.m., Flore said.

Police said both teens were issued citations ordering them into family court for felony unlawful trespass.

The boys ran before they could take any property and no damage was reported, Flore said.

They were both released into the custody of their parents.