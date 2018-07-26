Pierson Library News

The library reopens: The library has moved to its new temporary home for the next year while construction of the new Pierson Library takes place. Check out the Shelburne Field House library at 166 Athletic Drive. An opening celebration is Saturday at 1 p.m. Stop in to enjoy some ice cream, take part in a scavenger hunt, and learn your way around the new digs.

Monday Morning Story Time: Stories resume July 30 at 10:30 a.m. when Patrice returns to read to little ones and their grownups.

An Evening of Poetry and Music: Join local poets Rick Bessette, Jim Lovejoy and Judy Brooke accompanied by local youth violinist Jasmine Townsend-Ng on Monday, July 30 in the coach barn at Shelburne Farms, 7-9 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

