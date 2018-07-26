Town Manager search attracts applicants, some survey-takers

The Town Manager Search Committee reports that it so far has received 49 responses to a survey looking for community input and the personnel firm leading the search has received six applications.

That update comes from search committee chair Roger Preis in an interview with Shelburne News.

The committee is working to find a new town manager in the next three to four months. Municipal Resources, Inc., the firm assisting with the search, has created a seven-question online survey seeking community input on the qualities of a good town manager.

Preis said the survey is the only opportunity for the public to offer input before the search is narrowed. The survey can be found at: tinyurl.com/Shelburnetownmanager.

Shelburne currently has an interim town manager, Lee Krohn, previously a planner with the Chittenden Regional Planning Commission. He replaced former town manager Joe Colangelo who left in May for a similar position in Hanover, Mass.

Krohn’s contract has him in the temporary role through August. The Selectboard has approved extending that contract by one month to cover the time period while the search for a new manager continues.

– Madeline Hughes