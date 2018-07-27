Author ready to share Mt. Philo secrets

Charlotte author Judy Chaves presents her new book about Mt. Philo at the Charlotte Grange Friday, August 3. Part guidebook, part history book, and part love letter to her favorite mountain and Vermont State park, “Secrets of Mount Philo” details more than 30 historic sites in the park. It traces Philo history from indigenous people 19th-century settlers to the present with historic photos and maps. For the sure-footed and sharp-eyed, it even contains two treasure hunts. Whether you’re new to the park or know it like the back of your hand, history buff or novice, Chaves promises you will learn something new about one of Vermont’s favorite mountains and its surrounding park. 7-8:30 p.m.

Q/A period and book signing. Refreshments. 2898 Spear St.