Parks & Rec News

Aug. 18 Shelburne Day concert and fireworks. Vermont Teddy Bear hosts a fun-filled evening for the whole family. Starting at 5:30 p.m., food trucks will have dinner and snacks – or bring a picnic. Music by the Rhythm Rockets Band at 6:30 p.m. Kids will enjoy the bounce house. Fireworks at dusk.

Basketball Camp For kids ages 6-9. Register by July 30. Camp meets August 13-17 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Town Center gymnasium. Learn and practice fundamental skills. Friendly games and competitions will emphasize teamwork and general knowledge of the game. Instructor will be Alexandra Krupp. Fee: $105.

Fall Youth Soccer Registration Deadline is Aug.10. Shelburne Recreation Soccer league is for students entering grades 1-6 this fall. Any registrations received after Aug. 10 will be placed on a wait list and put on a team only if space allows.

Great Escape tickets Before planning a visit to Great Escape, stop by the Recreation Department to purchase discounted tickets and save $20 or more off the gate price.

All summer camps and special events are on the Parks and Recreation website at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation. Call 985-9551.