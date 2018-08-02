People asked to be on the lookout for missing dog

By EILEEN O’GRADY

A 60-pound neutered brown shepherd mix named Lonny ran away from his foster home in Burlington on July 18 and his foster parents are asking people in the Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg area to be on the lookout for their dog.

Signs with his photo have popped up in recent days to alert local residents. Lonny ran away from his new home the first night he was there, after being rescued from a New York City shelter. He covered ground fast, making it difficult to predict where he will end up next.

He has been spotted roaming in Burlington, South Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte, Williston, and even as far as Winooski and Essex Junction in the past 10 days.

According to Jenn Strickler, Vermont Coordinator of Pibbles and More Animal Rescue, Lonny was found as a stray in New York City and brought to a local shelter, where he had a difficult time adjusting due to an intense fear of people. His first night in his new Burlington foster home, Lonny broke out of his crate and ate a bag of cat food before escaping from the house by pulling an air conditioner out of a window, according to Strickler.

“He is very smart and resourceful, which gives me hope that he will be able to take care of himself until he is caught,” Strickler wrote in an update posted to Facebook on July 27.

As Lonny is very skittish and scared of people, his foster parents are asking that anyone who sees him not attempt to approach, chase, or call him, since it may only make him run farther. Lonny likes other dogs and is not aggressive toward people, but leaving him in peace will allow him to settle in one area and hopefully be recovered soon by a team of volunteers.

Anyone who sees Lonny is asked to call (802) 310-1586 to report the location and time of the sighting, as well as the direction the dog may be headed. Lonny also has a Facebook page called “Lonny is Missing in Vermont – Help Bring Him Home” where Strickler posts frequent updates on Lonny’s whereabouts.