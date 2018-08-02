Red Cross blood shortage

Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations, but the Red Cross still has an emergency need for donors of all blood types, especially type O.

The Red Cross said there is less than a five-day blood supply on hand—their goal is to always have a minimum five-day supply in case of emergencies, so they can meet the needs of regular patients and still be prepared for unexpected events.

There is a particular need for type O blood. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any Rh-positive blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient. It’s what emergency room personnel use when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets from July 30 through Aug. 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The following locations offer blood drives in the coming days:

Burlington

Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The University of Vermont Medical Center, 111 Colchester Avenue

Charlotte

Aug. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m., Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road

South Burlington

Aug. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., University Mall, 155 Dorset Street

Williston

Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Williston National Guard Armory, 7846 Williston Road