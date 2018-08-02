Rowing toward a cure

Rowers are ready and spectators are excited: the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival is this weekend, on Sunday Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Teams of cancer survivors and those who support them will race in 200-meter sprints at Waterfront Park in Burlington. Aside from the racing action, there will be food tents, drinks, a raffle, and children’s activities. The race is run by Dragonheart Vermont, and 100 percent of proceeds go to cancer support services through Dragonheart Vermont and Integrative Therapies at the UVM Cancer Center.