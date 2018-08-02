Wish Kid book tour shares healing message

A Barre girl who beat a dangerous medical diagnosis will set out on a statewide book tour this month to share her inspirational healing story.

Jamie Heath is known as a Vermont Wish Kid, having been part of the Vermont Make-A-Wish program and her new book is called “Wishes Are Medicine! How Make-A-Wish Gave Me Hope and Helped Me Heal.”

Jamie’s message centers on how Make-A-Wish brings hope and strength to the healing process for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

The book is illustrated by Leonard Kenyon of Arlington, Vt. It tells the story of Jamie’s recovery from a brain aneurysm the role Make-A-Wish in her recovery. In the tale, Jamie is accompanied by her pet turtle, Bob, as she learns to walk and read again and eventually gets to swim with sea turtles in Hawaii.

Jamie recently completed her junior year at Spaulding High School where she is an honor roll student, serves on the Student Council, and participates in the Student Outreach Committee; she also volunteers for the Friends of Stowe Adaptive Sports program.

A Wish Ambassador for Make-A-Wish Vermont, Jamie lives with her mother in Barre and she really, really loves turtles.

Stops on her book tour include Aug. 11 at the Vermont bookshop in Middlebury at 10 a.m. and Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Phoenix Bookstore in Burlington.

Make-A-Wish Vermont grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. Information: Vermont.wish.org.