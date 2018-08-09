News from Pierson Library

Pierson Library has moved to the Shelburne Field House on Athletic Drive for the duration of the reconstruction project into 2019. The phone number is still 985-5124; website is piersonlibrary.org.

Monday Morning Story Time: Patrice leads the Monday Morning Story Time at 10:30. Bring your little ones for wonderful tales read out loud.

Wednesday Morning Book Club: The next meeting is Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. in Meeting Room 2 at the Town Offices to discuss “The Little French Bistro” by Nina George.  Copies of the book are available at the library.

Genealogy One-on-One: Call the Library to schedule an individual appointment on Wednesday afternoons with Pierson Library volunteer John Kelley for help in tracing your family roots.

Summer reading logs: Turn in your log by 8 p.m. on Aug. 16. The reader who reads the greatest number of pages in their age group will win a gift certificate to either The Shelburne Country Store or The Flying Pig Bookstore. Age groups are grades K-6 and 7-12.

Volunteers needed:  The library is looking for folks willing to re-shelve materials and make sure things are neat and tidy on the shelves. Pick up a volunteer application next time you visit the library.

