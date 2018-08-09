Planning Commission seeks input

STAFF REPORT

Shelburne’s Planning Commision is working on rewriting the town’s comprehensive plan, and now is the time for input.

Since February 2017, the Planning Commission has been working to use text and maps, to establish municipal policies to guide the future growth and development of land, public services, and facilities, and to protect the environment in the form of a comprehensive plan.

The Planning Commission is now inviting residents, business owners and others to share their opinions about the draft at comment sessions to be held on August 9 and 23.

Both public input sessions will take place at the Shelburne Town Offices.

The sessions will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on each date. Light refreshments will be provided.

Questions can be directed to the Planning and Zoning office at 985-5118, or email Director of Planning and Zoning Dean Pierce at dpierce@shelburnevt.org.

Copies of the draft plan are available at goo.gl/M4KWhg.