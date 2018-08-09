Save the date: Shelburne Day is Saturday, Aug. 18

The third Saturday of August has become the traditional date for Shelburne Day, a big celebration on the Parade Ground in the heart of town.

This year it’s Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Shelburne Business and Professional Association, Shelburne Day combines the weekly Saturday Farmers Market with additional booths and displays from local businesses, organizations, and community nonprofit and service groups. Learn more about locally owned businesses and ways to get involved in the community.

The family-friendly event also features musical entertainment and a variety of food.

Later at 5:30 p.m., Shelburne Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Vermont Teddy Bear for more music, food trucks, kids activities and fireworks to cap off the celebration.

More information at sbpavt.org and shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation.